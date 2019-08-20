Ashmore Group Plc Position In Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Was Has Raised; Oaktree Capital Management LP Holds Position in Anglogold Ashanti (AU)

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 127.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94 million, up from 996,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 3.95M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 13/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI Securities may launch IPO in next 10-15 days; 12/04/2018 – INDIA MARKET REGULATOR INITIATES PROBE INTO ALLEGED CORPORATE GOVERNMANCE BREACHES AT ICICI BANK – ET NOW CITING; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 8.84 PCT VS 7.82 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOVT NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD WAS NOT ABLE TO ATTEND MONDAY’S MEETING; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS NO ANNOUNCEMENT MADE IN MEETING WITH INVESTORS; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO IN THE MATTER; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HOLDING IN CLEARING CORP. OF INDIA NOW 9.9%

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti (AU) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 93,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The hedge fund held 3.17 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.53M, up from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 2.48 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: PROPOSALS ON MINES CODE DELIVERED TO MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 23/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S AMCU SAYS IT RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ANGLOGOLD TUESDAY; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS IN FULL SUPPORT OF RANDGOLD RE; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J SAYS GLOBAL SEARCH FOR NEW CEO IS UNDERWAY; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – “SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FACE A MULTIPLICITY OF CHALLENGES”; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS AS CEO; 14/03/2018 – MALI’S INDUSTRIAL GOLD PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 59.3 TONNES IN 2018, FROM 49.6 TONNES IN 2017 – MINES MINISTRY; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 92,000 shares to 61,340 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 59,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,300 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 43,021 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $25.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 646,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,582 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR).