Ashmore Group Plc Maintains Holding in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR); Holder Ensemble Capital Management Has Lifted Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) by 121.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 383,418 shares as the company's stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90 million, up from 316,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 3.25 million shares traded. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 5,880 shares as the company's stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 35,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 29,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $158.57. About 133,788 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Management accumulated 80,461 shares or 2.06% of the stock. 117,465 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Curbstone Finance reported 12,650 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Parnassus Investments Ca invested 2.63% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Reilly Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0.39% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 883,602 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 43,800 shares. Personal Advisors reported 268,888 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0.03% or 1.38 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 417,044 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants owns 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 73 shares. 280,609 are owned by Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp. 3.02 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 8,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 1,300 shares stake.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 43,060 shares to 695,143 shares, valued at $37.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq" on September 11, 2019