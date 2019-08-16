Ashmore Group Plc Maintains Holding in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB); Prospector Partners Has Upped Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $901,000

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 475,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 348,532 shares traded or 34.63% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 83,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 11.08 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,600 shares to 84,700 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,148 shares, and cut its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell Communications reported 57,720 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stanley stated it has 22,126 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 3.58 million shares. Morgan Stanley owns 10.90M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Marco Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 99,133 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited holds 5.4% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 31.70M shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 12,107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Canandaigua Bank & Trust & has 1.55% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 150,933 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 1.32M shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.52% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Penobscot Invest Mgmt invested in 11,427 shares. Df Dent & Co invested in 0% or 4,025 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0.29% or 119,965 shares in its portfolio.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 43,021 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $25.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,656 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Pref Adr.