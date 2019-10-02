Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) Coveraged By Credit Suisse with GBX 410.00 Target; Shorts at Seritage Growth Properties Class A (SRG) Lowered By 0.3%

Credit Suisse issued a Underperform rating on Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM). The firm has started coverage on shares of ASHM in a a report revealed to clients on Wednesday, 2 October. Credit Suisse’s TP suggests downside of -21.94% from the company’s last close price.

Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG) had a decrease of 0.3% in short interest. SRG's SI was 10.75M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.3% from 10.78M shares previously. With 152,900 avg volume, 70 days are for Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG)'s short sellers to cover SRG's short positions. The SI to Seritage Growth Properties Class A's float is 32.91%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. About 104,746 shares traded. Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has risen 0.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.48% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ashmore Group PLC has GBX 564 highest and GBX 400 lowest target. GBX 498.75’s average target is 1.33% above currents GBX 492.2 stock price. Ashmore Group PLC had 27 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, April 18. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 460 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Bank of America. The stock of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 9 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Shore Capital on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 10. Shore Capital downgraded Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) on Friday, July 12 to “Sell” rating.

Another recent and important Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) news was published by Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Four clues to the competitive moat at Ashmore Group plc – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.95% or GBX 9.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 492.2. About 450,690 shares traded. Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ashmore Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of 3.51 billion GBP. The firm primarily provides its services to retail and institutional clients. It has a 19.69 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate.