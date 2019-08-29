Ashmore Group Plc Lifted Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Position by $7.42 Million; Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Upped Holding in Howard Bancorp (HBMD) as Share Price Declined

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 185,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 502,234 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57M, up from 316,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 3.57 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 11,752 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28,077 shares to 58,544 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 89,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,464 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19,780 activity. 108 shares were bought by Jones Thomas Randy, worth $1,395. 108 shares were bought by TURNER FRANK K JR, worth $1,395 on Wednesday, July 10. The insider Schwabe Charles E. bought $1,395. The insider Poynot Steven bought $1,111. 201 shares were bought by Steil Jack E, worth $2,597 on Wednesday, July 10. $6,990 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Scully Mary Ann on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,769 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 14,985 are owned by Hilton Capital Mngmt Lc. Citigroup Inc reported 3,290 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 27,627 shares. Mendon Cap Advisors has invested 1.41% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Legal & General Grp Plc reported 1,949 shares stake. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 200,000 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 141,767 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Brown Advisory Inc reported 443,302 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 5,831 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Fifth Third Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp holds 8,200 shares.