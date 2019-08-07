Ashmore Group Plc Increases Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM); National Cinemedia Com (NCMI) Holding Has Upped by Bogle Investment Management Lp

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 185,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 502,234 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57 million, up from 316,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 1.19M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc Com (NCMI) by 287.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 84,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 113,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, up from 29,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 30,155 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Gsa Prtn Llp holds 129,323 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0% or 34,000 shares. Millennium Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 56,387 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) or 27,365 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc, New York-based fund reported 56,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 24,766 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 143,900 shares. Mondrian Ltd reported 653,740 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 19,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 139,500 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 141,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 23,443 shares to 40,214 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd Com (NYSE:ESNT) by 45,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,924 shares, and cut its stake in Bandwidth Inc Com Cl A.

