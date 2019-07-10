Ashmore Group Plc Increases Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM); Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $12.27 Million as Stock Value Rose

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 957,835 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 185,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 502,234 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57 million, up from 316,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.72. About 6.48M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 2,180 shares to 2,656 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,544 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 74,000 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 216,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Regions holds 65,652 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 277,487 shares. Scopus Asset Management LP reported 498,501 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 116,053 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 3,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 1.91 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Ancora Advsr Llc holds 23,528 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).