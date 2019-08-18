Ashmore Group Plc Increases Holding in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB); Visa (V) Holder Paragon Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 475,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 428,150 shares traded or 63.52% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 78,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 89,671 shares to 209,464 shares, valued at $38.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 50,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,056 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Pref Adr.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,002 shares to 26,587 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 1,873 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 30.98M shares stake. Sterling Management Ltd Liability accumulated 39,555 shares. Charter has invested 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 5.07 million are owned by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 0.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 56,050 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.93% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio. Alta Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 268,670 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors reported 14,444 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 1,692 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc reported 2.45% stake. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gm Advisory Gru Inc owns 4,625 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Management Inc stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).