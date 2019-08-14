Ashmore Group Plc Increased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake; Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Ashmore Group Plc increased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stake by 58.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashmore Group Plc acquired 185,572 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Ashmore Group Plc holds 502,234 shares with $20.57M value, up from 316,662 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor now has $204.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.39% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 9.23 million shares traded or 14.95% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT

Among 2 analysts covering Redrow PLC (LON:RDW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Redrow PLC had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. See Redrow plc (LON:RDW) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 665.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 665.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 665.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 510.00 Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 690.00 New Target: GBX 790.00 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 720.00 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 710.00 New Target: GBX 690.00 Maintain

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.92 billion GBP. The firm acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. It has a 5.94 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 1.81% or GBX 10 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 544. About 529,271 shares traded. Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.