Ashmore Group Plc Increased Its Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) as Market Valuation Rose; Salzman & Company Stake in Moodys (MCO) Has Cut by $4.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 475,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 15,111 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 66,047 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For W/S Packaging Holdings, Inc. Bond Offering; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa1 to Milwaukee Area Technical College District, Wl’s GO notes; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Atlantia’s Ratings With A Negative Outlook Following Conclusion Of Acceptance Period For Abertis Tender Offer; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Nigeria May Keep Several Naira Rates Until 2020 (1); 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Canbriam’s Outlook To Negative; Affirms B2; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Travis County’s, Tx Goult And Golt Bonds, Series 2018; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook for Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison to Positive From Stable; 22/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says New Zealand’s 2018 Budget Shows Commitment To Maintaining Fiscal Surpluses And Reducing Debt; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Municipal Bonds And Commercial Paper Supported By A Borrower’s Self-liquidity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ltd Ca owns 18,952 shares. Synovus Financial has 822 shares. Veritas Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Brighton Jones Lc reported 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj has invested 3.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 2,793 are owned by Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Com. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 70,953 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cumberland Ptnrs holds 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 3,585 shares. Pitcairn owns 2,029 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 4,786 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 150,457 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California-based Underhill Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 2,297 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) stated it has 2,689 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82 million for 25.58 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28,077 shares to 58,544 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 50,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,056 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Pref Adr.