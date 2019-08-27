Ashmore Group Plc Increased Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position by $4.48 Million as Share Value Declined; Boltwood Capital Management Raised Position in Facebook (FB) as Market Value Rose

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions ‘look a little bit like arrogance’: former company exec. But says they’re not; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces European Parliament grilling; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Also Curbing Information It Exchanges With Outside Data Brokers; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: WhatsApp CEO bails on Facebook over privacy concerns; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: APP REVIEW REOPENS FOR INSTANT GAMES, MESSENGER APPS; 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Launch Opt-In Dating Feature; 26/03/2018 – FTC: Takes Very Seriously Press Reports Raising Substantial Concerns About Facebook Privacy Practices; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Admits Up to 87M People Affected by Cambridge Analytica (Video); 26/03/2018 – So far, though, advertisers aren’t planning to pull money off Facebook

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 38,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 237,615 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.54 million, up from 198,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 2.04 million shares traded or 155.71% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited holds 0.6% or 7,583 shares in its portfolio. Bainco Invsts has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fosun Int Limited accumulated 23,887 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 42,425 shares. 10 owns 1,938 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 41,472 are held by Boys Arnold. F&V Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Advsrs Limited Com owns 28,064 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware stated it has 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shaker Investments Limited Co Oh holds 1,950 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 29,013 shares. Stanley accumulated 1.32% or 32,692 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt invested in 1.19% or 10,669 shares. 14,723 are held by Brighton Jones Llc. Pittenger Anderson Inc accumulated 35,542 shares.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 13,944 shares to 32,273 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,589 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 646,990 shares to 316,582 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,656 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

