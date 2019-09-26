Ashmore Group Plc Holding In Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Was Raised; Portolan Capital Management Raised Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $1.87 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 17,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 131,554 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34 million, up from 114,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $91.89. About 133,808 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 126,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 601,151 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.68M, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 11,108 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 381,043 shares to 121,191 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 267,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,006 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $929.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 7,661 shares to 215,793 shares, valued at $36.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) by 1.46M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,272 shares, and cut its stake in Bandwidth Inc..

