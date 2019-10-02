Ashmore Group Plc Has Lowered Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake by $14.86 Million; Share Value Declined; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Trimmed Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $759,872

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 51,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.66. About 7.49M shares traded or 34.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 381,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 121,191 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, down from 502,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 4.92M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 14.90 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Advisory owns 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,328 shares. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 2,528 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Financial Bank has 1.35% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 48,759 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Co stated it has 91,233 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated reported 4,125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Country Tru Fincl Bank has invested 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Linscomb And Williams has 59,558 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Ipswich Inv Management Inc has 2% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 50,208 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 12,278 shares. Park Oh owns 231,399 shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mufg Americas owns 508,910 shares. Wendell David Associates has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sandy Spring Comml Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 71,983 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 4,692 shares to 21,697 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

