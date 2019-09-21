Ashmore Group Plc Has Increased Its Stake in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) as Share Price Declined; As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Stock Declined, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake by $319,023

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 35,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 168,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 133,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $614.60M market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 232,945 shares traded or 101.99% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) by 760.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 105,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 118,986 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.51M, up from 13,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.49. About 376,833 shares traded or 22.55% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $110.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,217 shares to 25,634 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For April 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Navigator Holdings – Oversold In 2018 With Big Upside In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Butters to give up CEO role at Navigator, succeeded by Deans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Comercio completes acquisition of CorporaciÃ³n GPF in Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Comercio enters the drugstore business in Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2018.