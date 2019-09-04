Ashmore Group Plc Has Increased Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Stake; Boston Scientific (BSX)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 305 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 221 cut down and sold stock positions in Boston Scientific Corp. The funds in our database now own: 1.21 billion shares, down from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Boston Scientific Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 14 to 13 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 185 Increased: 213 New Position: 92.

Ashmore Group Plc increased Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) stake by 11.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashmore Group Plc acquired 50,000 shares as Bancolombia S.A. (CIB)’s stock declined 0.50%. The Ashmore Group Plc holds 475,000 shares with $24.25M value, up from 425,000 last quarter. Bancolombia S.A. now has $11.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.14. About 204,010 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

More important recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/06/2019: CIB,BHF,FIS,APLE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering BanColombia (NYSE:CIB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BanColombia has $5500 highest and $5300 lowest target. $54’s average target is 7.70% above currents $50.14 stock price. BanColombia had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 2.01M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs BSX’s ImageReady MRI for Vercise Gevia DBS System – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, makes, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.21 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. It has a 42.21 P/E ratio. The firm offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.