Ashmore Group Plc Has Decreased Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Position by $16.32 Million; Castine Capital Management Has Upped Hmn Finl (HMNF) Stake by $365,043

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (HMNF) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 17,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 207,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 189,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hmn Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 1,055 shares traded. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 10.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018; 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c; 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF)

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 89,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 209,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.22 million, down from 299,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Michael Burry Buys 4 Stocks in Addition to GameStop – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Alibaba earnings: Cloud, B2B provide â€˜insulationâ€™ amid economic concerns – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Alibaba Stock Could Pop After Earnings. Hereâ€™s How to Play It With Options. – Barron’s” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11B for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.58, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold HMNF shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.31 million shares or 106.13% more from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Cap Prtn reported 24,664 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). James Inv stated it has 0% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Vanguard Group holds 66,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 338,737 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 23,940 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 54,800 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Grace And White Incorporated Ny has invested 0.9% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Renaissance Limited Co owns 100,800 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 15,551 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Retail Bank De owns 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maltese Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 276,068 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 858 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares to 26,101 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,870 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Another recent and important HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “HMN Financial, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019.