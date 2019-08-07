Ashmore Group Plc Has Decreased Baidu (BIDU) Holding by $4.60 Million; Share Price Declined; As Moodys (MCO) Market Value Rose, East Coast Asset Management Upped Its Position by $315,121

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 28,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 58,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65M, down from 86,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $99.19. About 3.55M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 1,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 128,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29 million, up from 126,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 504,227 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED’S; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BANCO POPULAR’S RATINGS TO A2/PRIME-1 FROM BAA; 30/04/2018 – DYNAGAS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NEW US SANCTIONS WILL BE CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR SOME RUSSIAN DEBT ISSUERS; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Bombardier’s Equity Issuance Is Credit Positive; 30/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD. CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Carmel, In’s A1 Coit Rating; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Indiana University Health’s Ser. 2018a; Stable Outlook; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa1 to Chippewa Valley Technical College District, Wl’s GO Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ca reported 18,952 shares. Sterling Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,214 shares. Victory Capital has 21,058 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moody State Bank Division owns 1,138 shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation owns 91 shares. Amer Group Inc Inc invested in 0.05% or 67,320 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 267,416 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs Inc invested in 11,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Destination Wealth Management reported 6 shares stake. Schroder Mgmt Grp Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Motley Fool Asset Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,983 shares.

