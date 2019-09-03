Ashmore Group Plc Has Cut Vale Sa (VALE) Holding by $559,273 as Share Value Rose; Soroban Capital Partners LP Increased Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) as Shares Declined

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 681,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.41M, up from 5.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $99.17. About 1.72 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Vale Sa (VALE) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 43,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Vale Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 16.58 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS BEST SCENARIO IS FOR SAMARCO TO RESUME OPERATIONS IN EARLY 2019; 29/05/2018 – VALE SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES IT’LL BE INEVITABLE TO CUT OUTPUT; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Vale’s New Dividend Policy Is Credit Positive; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vale Outlk To Stable From Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS S11D MINE SHOULD PRODUCE DOUBLE THE IRON ORE IN 2018 THAT IT PRODUCED LAST YEAR AS PART OF RAMP-UP; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vale S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $3.97B, EST. $4.12B; 14/03/2018 – Vale announces the redemption of its 4.625% guaranteed notes due 2020 and a cash tender offer for its 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021 and 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 14/03/2018 – Vale announces the redemption of its 4.625% guaranteed notes due 2020 and a cash tender offer for its 5.875% guaranteed notes d; 23/03/2018 – Brazil’s VLI adds rail capacity as farmers harvest record soy crop

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 2.13 million shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $259.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

