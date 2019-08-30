Ashmore Group Plc Has Cut Position in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) by $9.70 Million; Vale Sa On Adr (VALE) Holding Has Upped by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (VALE) by 50.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 81.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 242.54 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17B, up from 161.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Vale Sa On Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 11.86M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/05/2018 – Brazil truckers strike having limited impact on Vale operations – CEO; 22/03/2018 – Marathon Drilling Hits High-Grade Zone at Marathon Deposit: 18.66 g/t Au over 13 meters with 70.66 g/t Au over 2 meters, Vale; 14/05/2018 – Vale Investors Pocket Gains But Iron Giant Just Keeps Rallying; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS BEST SCENARIO IS FOR SAMARCO TO RESUME OPERATIONS IN EARLY 2019; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $3.97B, EST. $4.12B; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 15/05/2018 – REG-CLOSING OF YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATāO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 646,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 316,582 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 963,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 5.24M shares traded. PetrÃƒÂ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 08/03/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Avg; 08/03/2018 – PETROBRAS STARTS BINDING PHASE OF POGBV SALE; 22/05/2018 – BRAZIL TRUCKER GROUP ABCAM SAYS CIDE TAX CUT DOES NOT SOLVE PROBLEM OF DIESEL PRICES, PROTEST TO CONTINUE ON WEDNESDAY; 30/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.9671 FROM BRL1.9526; 09/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.8729 FROM BRL1.8646; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT, PETROBRAS SAY OIL WORKER STRIKE IS ‘POLITICAL’ AND NOT WORK-RELATED, AS WORKERS DEMAND PETROBRAS CEO RESIGNATION; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVERNMENT TREASURY COULD COMPENSATE PETROBRAS WITH 1 BLN REAIS FOR EXTENDING DIESEL PRICE CUT 60 DAYS; 02/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.7893 FROM BRL1.8072; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: WITHOUT RIO TAX BREAK, PROJECTS COULD GO ABROAD; 22/05/2018 – PETROBRAS’S PEDRO PARENTE SPEAKS AFTER MEETING IN BRASILIA

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altus Midstream Co Cl A by 100,000 shares to 8.00 million shares, valued at $47.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).