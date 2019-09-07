Ashmore Group Plc Has Cut Its Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $16.32 Million as Shares Declined; Cibc World Markets Lifted Smith A O (AOS) Position by $1.25 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 94.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 23,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 48,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 25,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 997,825 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 89,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 209,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.22M, down from 299,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) to Buy NetEase’s (NTES) Kaola For $2 Billion in Cash – Bloomberg, Citing Caixin – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba postpones Hong Kong listing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Baozun Is Getting Too Cheap to Ignore – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Alibaba vs. JD.com – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AOS: Temporary Roadblock In China – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AOS LITIGATION DEADLINE REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds A.O. Smith (AOS) Investors of the October 18, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Suffered $200,000+ Losses May Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Alerts AO Smith (AOS) Investors to New Securities Fraud Class Action, Investors Who Suffered $200,000+ Losses Should Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.