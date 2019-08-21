Ashmore Group Plc Has Boosted Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) as Shares Declined; Boltwood Capital Management Position in Facebook (FB) Has Lifted by $483,392 as Stock Rose

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.05. About 4.17 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Democrats: Facebook ‘Embeds’ Could Break Campaign Finance Law; 01/05/2018 – Facebook gets into the online dating game; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK PROVIDES UPDATE ON INFORMATION APPS USE; 21/03/2018 – It’s finally here. Read Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on the company’s privacy scandal; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has initiated its biggest executive shakeup in its 15-year history, putting new people in charge at WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook’s core app. It’s also launching a new team focused on the blockchain; 22/03/2018 – During an interview with Recode, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reiterated his concern about having too much of his own personal ideology influencing Facebook’s rules and regulations; 01/05/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Getting Feedback on New Tools to Protect People’s Privacy; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Risks Millions of Dollars in FTC Fines Over Data Crisis

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 185,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 502,234 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57M, up from 316,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 1.72M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 50,948 shares to 283,056 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,544 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: U.S. Futures Extend Gains as Recession Fears Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Taiwan Semi CEO: These 2 Technologies Are Powering the Next Semi Upcycle – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “RBC Has 4 Sizzling Internet Stocks to Own for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Overstock Updates tZero, Blockchain Initiatives – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When Facebook Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 2,962 shares. Brave Warrior Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 838,174 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 125,900 shares. Private Ocean Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advsrs Cap reported 3,460 shares. Moreover, Rench Wealth Management Inc has 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3,678 are owned by Choate Invest Advisors. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.36% or 27,010 shares. Alpine Global Management Limited Company holds 1.09% or 22,569 shares. 3G Capital Ltd Partnership invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 8,959 were accumulated by Whalerock Point Limited Company. Sheffield Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,400 shares. Citizens & Northern holds 12,350 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance accumulated 10,050 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa owns 504,486 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio.