Ashmore Group Plc Decreased Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) Position by $350,980 as Stock Declined; Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Has Lifted Providence Svc (PRSC) Holding

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Providence Svc Corp (PRSC) by 38.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 13,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The institutional investor held 48,287 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 34,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Providence Svc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $733.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 50,746 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 28/03/2018 – LogistiCare Names Tim Canning as Chief Customer Officer; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corp Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational Effectiveness; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q EPS $2.41; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 12 MONTHS TO COMPLETE, OVER WHICH TIME IMPLEMENTATION COSTS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT EARNINGS; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE: EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR WD SERVICES SEGMENT; 01/05/2018 – LogistiCare Names Neil Singer Chief Technology Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Providence Service Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRSC); 12/04/2018 – MATRIX MEDICAL NETWORK ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF HEIDI CANNON AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: Implementation Costs Will Negatively Impact Earnings

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $138.75. About 32,413 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 04/05/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Fell 0.6% Y/y in April; 06/03/2018 – ASUR TOTAL FEB. PASSENGER TRAFFIC ROSE 1.5%; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 4.8% YOY; 05/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 9.3% YoY in Mexico and Declined 19.2% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PRSC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 12.69 million shares or 4.14% more from 12.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 1,174 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co accumulated 0% or 26,068 shares. Campbell & Comm Invest Adviser Limited Liability Com reported 6,318 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 3,788 shares. Principal Finance Group holds 0.01% or 88,693 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has 349,133 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank & Tru invested 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 24,561 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 7,449 shares in its portfolio. 124,505 are held by Invesco Limited. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Geode Management owns 198,391 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,653 are owned by Northrock Partners Ltd Liability.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2,724 shares to 8,880 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,364 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogistiCare Names Tim Canning as Chief Customer Officer – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogistiCare completes acquisition of Circulation Nasdaq:PRSC – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “LogistiCare enters into agreement to acquire Circulation – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ian Worden Named Matrix Medical Network Chief Information Officer and Product Architect – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Providence Service Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.