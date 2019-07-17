Ashmore Group Plc Boosted Its Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Holding; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Decreased Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 7.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 6,024 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 35.51%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 70,247 shares with $4.46M value, down from 76,271 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $28.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 1.57M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN)

Ashmore Group Plc increased Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) stake by 127.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashmore Group Plc acquired 1.27 million shares as Icici Bank Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 12.42%. The Ashmore Group Plc holds 2.26 million shares with $25.94 million value, up from 996,245 last quarter. Icici Bank Ltd now has $39.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 1.93 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 05/04/2018 – Times of India: CBI questions ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law; 02/04/2018 – ICICI: NOT RECEIVED ANY ENQUIRY FROM INDIA ED ON VIDEOCON LOAN; 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM EARNED 19.07 BLN RUPEES VS 15.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Banking Tech: ICICI Bank unveils innovation labs; 28/03/2018 – India Unit News: Criminals loot Rs 28 lakh from ICICI Bank`s collection agent in Bihar; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL BUYS 7.60% OF SV CREDITLINE; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Securities IPO under SEBI scanner – Mint; 29/03/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: CoC Meet On Monnet Ispat rescheduled on ICICI Bank interventionCoC meet to vote on bid was to take place; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS CO., CEO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SEBI MAY 24

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.31M for 13.50 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyson Foods had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) stake by 28,050 shares to 294,627 valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 29,490 shares and now owns 211,099 shares. Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) was raised too.