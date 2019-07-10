Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Both Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) and AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) are each other’s competitor in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 77 1.29 N/A 0.47 155.92 AdvanSix Inc. 29 0.47 N/A 2.39 11.52

Table 1 highlights Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and AdvanSix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AdvanSix Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than AdvanSix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 0.9% AdvanSix Inc. 0.00% 18% 7.3%

Liquidity

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, AdvanSix Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AdvanSix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and AdvanSix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AdvanSix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is $82, with potential upside of 6.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares and 85.8% of AdvanSix Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of AdvanSix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashland Global Holdings Inc. -3.61% -7.34% -7.22% -11.81% -1.27% 3.93% AdvanSix Inc. -9.55% -9.37% -14.65% 1.32% -26.9% 13.23%

For the past year Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AdvanSix Inc.

Summary

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors AdvanSix Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline segments. The company provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives. The company offers these solutions for pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. It also provides performance materials that include composites, such as polyester and vinyl ester resins, gelcoats, molten maleic anhydride, and low-profile additives; and intermediates and solvents comprising 1,4 butanediol, tetrahydrofuran, and n-methylpyrrolidone. The company markets its performance materials to manufacturers of residential and commercial building products; industrial product specifiers and manufacturers; wind blade and pipe manufacturers; automotive and truck OEM suppliers; boatbuilders; chemical producers; and electronics makers. In addition, it produces and distributes automotive, commercial, and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The company offers lubricants and automotive chemicals under the Valvoline brand; lubricants for cars with higher mileage engines under the MaxLife brand; synthetic motor oil under the SynPower brand; and antifreeze products under the Zerex brand, as well as operates and franchises 1,068 Valvoline Instant Oil Change centers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.