Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Trades at $76.36 After Triangle; Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Has 0.38 Sentiment

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) formed triangle with $69.49 target or 9.00% below today’s $76.36 share price. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) has $4.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 131,648 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declined 2.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Intends to Evaluate All Options Concerning BDO Assets, Including Potential Sale; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings: Would Expect to Sign Any Sale Agreement by End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASH); 17/05/2018 – Ashland Global 20.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND SAYS ON TRACK TO DIVEST ASSETS THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Specialty Chemicals Company Ashland Mulls Asset Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.50; 17/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Raises Dividend to 25c

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc (GCV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in Q1 2019. It’s down -3.29, from 3.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 6 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 16 reduced and sold their equity positions in Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.00 million shares, down from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Among 2 analysts covering Ashland (NYSE:ASH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ashland has $8500 highest and $8200 lowest target. $83.50’s average target is 9.35% above currents $76.36 stock price. Ashland had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of ASH in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 14 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 136,335 shares or 223.61% more from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 93,300 shares. Bruce & Incorporated owns 25,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Todd Asset Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) for 2,606 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited holds 106 shares. Novare Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 11,990 shares. Fruth has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Rights Offering for Shares of Common Stock Record Date and Summary of Terms – Business Wire” on August 22, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Completes Successful Rights Offering – Business Wire” published on October 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Cuts To First Trust And John Hancock CEFs, GCV Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: CEF Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust: A New Safe 5.375% Preferred Stock IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.