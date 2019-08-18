Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) to pay $0.28 on Sep 15, 2019; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shorts Down By 6.5%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) is expected to pay $0.28 on Sep 15, 2019. (NYSE:ASH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s current price of $72.79 translates into 0.38% yield. Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 296,771 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declined 2.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 20/03/2018 – ASH TO TAKE ACTIONS TO END STRANDED COSTS FROM POTENTIAL SALE; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND TO ISSUE OFFERING MATERIALS FOR DIVESTITURES THIS MONTH; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND BOARD OKS NEW $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.06, EST. 87C; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND INC. TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR COMPOSITES & FOR BDO MANUFA; 17/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Raises Dividend to 25c; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND SAYS ON TRACK TO DIVEST ASSETS THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON FISCAL 2Q EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Oz Buys New 2.5% Position in Ashland Global

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) had a decrease of 6.5% in short interest. VRSK’s SI was 1.81 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.5% from 1.94M shares previously. With 785,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s short sellers to cover VRSK’s short positions. The SI to Verisk Analytics Inc’s float is 1.12%. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 385,113 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020

Among 2 analysts covering Ashland (NYSE:ASH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ashland has $8500 highest and $8200 lowest target. $83.50’s average target is 14.71% above currents $72.79 stock price. Ashland had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 14 by JP Morgan.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.41 billion. The Company’s Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It has a 44.09 P/E ratio. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane adhesives.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 136,335 shares or 223.61% more from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) for 133 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,606 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets holds 0.06% or 93,300 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Bruce Com Inc reported 25,000 shares. Novare Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,990 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 3,200 are held by Fruth Inv Mngmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold Verisk Analytics, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Macquarie Ltd has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Royal London Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 66,597 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 6.51 million shares. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.1% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1.32 million shares. Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Apis Advsr Llc stated it has 10,750 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.02% or 1,418 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan has 1.98% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 28,900 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Profund Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,764 shares. 765,490 are held by Timessquare Lc. Sun Life Fin Inc stated it has 278 shares.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.65 billion. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 43.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.