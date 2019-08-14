Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) to pay $0.28 on Sep 15, 2019; Shorts at Acacia Communications (ACIA) Raised By 52.62%

Acacia Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ACIA) had an increase of 52.62% in short interest. ACIA’s SI was 1.33M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 52.62% from 873,300 shares previously. With 1.06 million avg volume, 1 days are for Acacia Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s short sellers to cover ACIA’s short positions. The SI to Acacia Communications Inc’s float is 3.62%. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.05. About 426,487 shares traded. Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has risen 111.36% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 111.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIA News: 03/05/2018 – Acacia Communications 1Q EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – Acacia Communications 1Q Rev $72.9M; 03/05/2018 – Acacia Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 15c-Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 16/04/2018 – Acacia Communications Volume Surges Almost 90 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Acacia Communications to Evaluate U.S. Ban of Component Sales to China’s ZTE; 03/05/2018 – ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. $72.9M, EST. $71.2M; 23/05/2018 – Acacia Communications Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acacia Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIA); 29/05/2018 – Oclaro and Acacia Communications Collaborate on 100/200G CFP2-DCO Products; 03/05/2018 – ACIA SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO 15C, EST. EPS 9.9C

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) is expected to pay $0.28 on Sep 15, 2019. (NYSE:ASH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s current price of $74.06 translates into 0.37% yield. Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $74.06. About 636,629 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declined 2.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Board Approves New $1B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings to Retain Its BDO Plant in Lima, Ohio, to Ensure Consistent Supply for Internal Needs; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND BOARD OKS NEW $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.50; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 16/03/2018 Ashland Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ASHLAND BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 22.5C, EST. 22.5C; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 95C-$1.05, EST. 99C; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Among 2 analysts covering Ashland (NYSE:ASH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ashland has $8500 highest and $8200 lowest target. $83.50’s average target is 12.75% above currents $74.06 stock price. Ashland had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 1. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.48 billion. The Company’s Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It has a 44.86 P/E ratio. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane adhesives.

More notable recent Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ashland says Q3 results to be lower than guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ashland board declares quarterly dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Capital’s Top 4 Buys in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ashland reports that financial results for third quarter of fiscal 2019 will be below guidance; outlook for fiscal year 2019 reduced; sets date to report third quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 136,335 shares or 223.61% more from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Todd Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Bruce And reported 0.38% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Novare Capital Ltd Com reported 11,990 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Com holds 106 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Fruth Mngmt reported 3,200 shares.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, makes, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The Company’s products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It has a 124.38 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers.

Among 2 analysts covering Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acacia Communications has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $54.17’s average target is -16.73% below currents $65.05 stock price. Acacia Communications had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. FBR Capital downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 22 report.