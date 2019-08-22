Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) to pay $0.28 on Sep 15, 2019; Intel (INTC) SI Decreased By 0.11%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) is expected to pay $0.28 on Sep 15, 2019. (NYSE:ASH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s current price of $72.98 translates into 0.38% yield. Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 367,337 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declined 2.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND RAISES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Butanediol Plant in Germany, Related Merchant I&S Products; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 20/03/2018 – ASH TO TAKE ACTIONS TO END STRANDED COSTS FROM POTENTIAL SALE; 17/05/2018 – Ashland Global 20.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Intends to Evaluate All Options Concerning BDO Assets, Including Potential Sale; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings: Would Expect to Sign Any Sale Agreement by End of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Expects to Use Proceeds From Possible Sale of the Assets Primarily for Debt Reduction, Shr Repurchases; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) had a decrease of 0.11% in short interest. INTC’s SI was 55.92M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.11% from 55.99 million shares previously. With 23.89 million avg volume, 2 days are for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s short sellers to cover INTC’s short positions. The SI to Intel Corporation’s float is 1.25%. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 15.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold Intel Corporation shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,367 were reported by Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Limited Liability Co. Puzo Michael J holds 3.47% or 165,580 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 145,299 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. California-based Violich Cap Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 3.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 254,051 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv holds 0.12% or 24,006 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie And Shaw has 1.48% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 260,418 shares. Ally has invested 1.59% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Foster Motley Inc owns 126,742 shares. Reilly Finance Limited Liability Co holds 55,052 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Corda Invest Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 209,650 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.22% or 824,878 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) owns 56,694 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 14.32% above currents $47.15 stock price. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, April 26. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Northland Capital maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Monday, June 10. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6100 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $211.34 billion. The firm operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other divisions. It has a 10.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market divisions.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Unveils Latest A.I. Chip, Springhill: Key Takeaways – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Takes Shot At AMD At Gaming Conference: ‘Still The Fastest’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.42 billion. The Company’s Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It has a 44.2 P/E ratio. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane adhesives.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 136,335 shares or 223.61% more from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww reported 93,300 shares. 133 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. 106 are owned by Alphamark Llc. Novare Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.15% or 11,990 shares in its portfolio. 25,000 are owned by Bruce &. Fruth Invest Mngmt owns 3,200 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Ltd Co invested in 2,606 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:ASH) 2.5% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ashland reports preliminary financial results for third quarter of fiscal 2019 consistent with updated outlook – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ashland announces receipt of remaining regulatory approvals related to the sale of its Composites business and butanediol facility in Marl, Germany to INEOS Enterprises – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Ashland (NYSE:ASH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ashland has $8500 highest and $8200 lowest target. $83.50’s average target is 14.41% above currents $72.98 stock price. Ashland had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 14 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Buckingham Research.