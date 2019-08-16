Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) to pay $0.28 on Sep 15, 2019; Dynasil Of America (DYSL)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) is expected to pay $0.28 on Sep 15, 2019. (NYSE:ASH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s current price of $71.09 translates into 0.39% yield. Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.09. About 505,378 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declined 2.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Board Approves New $1B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND BOARD OKS NEW $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings to Retain Its BDO Plant in Lima, Ohio, to Ensure Consistent Supply for Internal Needs; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – OUTLOOK FOR YEAR HAS NOT CHANGED; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EBITDA $179M; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings to Explore Strategic Alternatives for Its Composites Segment; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.50; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND SEES FISCAL ’18 ADJ. EPS $3.30 TO $3.50, EST. $3.17; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 95C-$1.05, EST. 99C; 17/05/2018 – Ashland Global 20.6% Owned by Hedge Funds
Dynasil Corp Of America (DYSL) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 5 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 3 reduced and sold their stakes in Dynasil Corp Of America. The hedge funds in our database reported: 690,388 shares, up from 655,600 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dynasil Corp Of America in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.30 billion. The Company’s Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It has a 43.06 P/E ratio. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane adhesives.
Among 2 analysts covering Ashland (NYSE:ASH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ashland has $8500 highest and $8200 lowest target. $83.50’s average target is 17.46% above currents $71.09 stock price. Ashland had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) rating on Friday, June 14. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $8200 target. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.
Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 136,335 shares or 223.61% more from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,606 shares. Bruce & Com Incorporated holds 0.38% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). 3,200 are held by Fruth Inv. Novare Management Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc has invested 0.06% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).
More notable recent Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Ashland says Q3 results to be lower than guidance – Seeking Alpha" on July 17, 2019
Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dynasil Corporation of America for 261,035 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 10,823 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Finemark National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in the company for 32,350 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,462 shares.
The stock increased 1.82% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 18,346 shares traded. Dynasil Corporation of America (DYSL) has declined 17.16% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.16% the S&P500.
Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, makes, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.73 million. It operates through three divisions: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. It has a 38.62 P/E ratio. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications.
