Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) to pay $0.28 on Sep 15, 2019; 2 Analysts Covering Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) is expected to pay $0.28 on Sep 15, 2019. (NYSE:ASH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s current price of $79.46 translates into 0.35% yield. Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $79.46. About 481,344 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declined 1.27% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – OUTLOOK FOR YEAR HAS NOT CHANGED; 14/05/2018 – Oz Buys New 2.5% Position in Ashland Global; 16/03/2018 Ashland Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND SEES SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN COMPOSITES, MARL BDO; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON FISCAL 2Q EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND TO ISSUE OFFERING MATERIALS FOR DIVESTITURES THIS MONTH; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND INC. TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR COMPOSITES & FOR BDO MANUFA; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASH)

Among 2 analysts covering Oxford Instruments PLC (LON:OXIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Oxford Instruments PLC had 7 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Monday, February 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by Peel Hunt. The stock of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by JP Morgan. See Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) latest ratings:

13/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1460.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1025.00 New Target: GBX 1180.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1100.00 New Target: GBX 1300.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

11/02/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1200.00 New Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. The Company’s Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It has a 68.56 P/E ratio. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane adhesives.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 136,335 shares or 223.61% more from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Invest Management reported 3,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Novare Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,990 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bruce Co has 25,000 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Cibc holds 93,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,606 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Ltd reported 133 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Com holds 106 shares.

More notable recent Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ashland board declares quarterly dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ashland says Q3 results to be lower than guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ashland (ASH) announces amendment to purchase agreement with INEOS Enterprises for Composites business and butanediol facility in Marl, Germany – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ashland Global Holdings Inc.. (ASH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

The stock increased 2.00% or GBX 26.59 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1356.59. About 3,509 shares traded. Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.