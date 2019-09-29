Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 25 0.00 2.15M 3.29 10.44 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 0.00 N/A 0.24 60.42

In table 1 we can see Ashford Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ashford Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Ashford Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ashford Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 8,669,354.84% 13.6% 2.5% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.7% of Ashford Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust on 9 of the 11 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.