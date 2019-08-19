Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

As Asset Management businesses, Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 47 0.32 N/A 3.29 10.44 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.46 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ashford Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Ashford Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ashford Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Ashford Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.