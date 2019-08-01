Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 49 0.43 N/A 3.29 14.50 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ashford Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.1% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ashford Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 0%. About 4.3% of Ashford Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has 28.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. -12.77% -14.18% -23.03% -17.41% -42.61% -8.23% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has -8.23% weaker performance while Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has 16.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ashford Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.