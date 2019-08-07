Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

Both Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 49 0.35 N/A 3.29 10.44 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ashford Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 20.5% and 29.29% respectively. Insiders held 5.7% of Ashford Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ashford Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.