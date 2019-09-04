Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 44 0.28 N/A 3.29 10.44 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.29 N/A 0.71 19.40

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ashford Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Ashford Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ashford Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.5% and 22.19%. 5.7% are Ashford Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ashford Inc. beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.