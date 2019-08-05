Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 49 0.37 N/A 3.29 10.44 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.54 N/A 0.33 39.48

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ashford Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ashford Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ashford Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ashford Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.5% and 6.36%. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance while BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 14.66% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ashford Inc. beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.