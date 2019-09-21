Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 41 0.27 N/A 3.29 10.44 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ashford Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ashford Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ashford Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.5% and 36.46%. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ashford Inc. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.