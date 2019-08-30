Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Since Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 45 0.30 N/A 3.29 10.44 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.98 N/A 2.34 12.87

Demonstrates Ashford Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ashford Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Ashford Inc. is currently more affordable than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that Ashford Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ashford Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a 25.92% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.7% of Ashford Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Ashford Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.