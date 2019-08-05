Ashford Inc. (AINC) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) Comparing side by side

Since Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 49 0.38 N/A 3.29 10.44 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ashford Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while The Cushing Energy Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ashford Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.