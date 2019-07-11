Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 51 0.32 N/A 3.29 14.50 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.24

In table 1 we can see Ashford Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ashford Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Ashford Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.1% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Risk and Volatility

Ashford Inc.’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has a 1.05 beta which is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ashford Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Ashford Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.7% of Ashford Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.7% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ashford Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. -12.77% -14.18% -23.03% -17.41% -42.61% -8.23% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -2.32% 2.71% 13.02% 36.49% -13.86% 31.9%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Safeguard Scientifics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ashford Inc. beats Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.