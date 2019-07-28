Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Comparing side by side

Both Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 50 0.42 N/A 3.29 14.50 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ashford Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ashford Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.1% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.7% of Ashford Inc. shares and 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 4.3% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. -12.77% -14.18% -23.03% -17.41% -42.61% -8.23% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.78% 2.87% 9.03% 5.61% 6.64%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.