Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) Contrasting side by side

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 46 0.30 N/A 3.29 10.44 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.14 N/A 6.61 3.83

In table 1 we can see Ashford Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Ashford Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Northern Trust Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ashford Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.5% and 24.92% respectively. 5.7% are Ashford Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance while Northern Trust Corporation has 2.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.