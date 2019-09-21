Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 41 0.24 N/A 3.29 10.44 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ashford Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ashford Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 20.5% and 43.22% respectively. Ashford Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance while Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has 13.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.