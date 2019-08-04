Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 49 0.39 N/A 3.29 10.44 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares and 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders held 5.7% of Ashford Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance while Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has 13.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.