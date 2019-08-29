Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ashford Inc. has 20.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 5.7% of Ashford Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ashford Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.60% 2.50% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ashford Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. N/A 45 10.44 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Ashford Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Ashford Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The peers have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ashford Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance while Ashford Inc.’s competitors have 20.51% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Ashford Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Ashford Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 3.58 Quick Ratio. Ashford Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ashford Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Ashford Inc. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ashford Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ashford Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ashford Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Ashford Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.