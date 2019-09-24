Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Ashford Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ashford Inc. has 5.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ashford Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.60% 2.50% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Ashford Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. N/A 40 10.44 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Ashford Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Ashford Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The rivals have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ashford Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Ashford Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ashford Inc. are 1.9 and 1.8. Competitively, Ashford Inc.’s rivals have 3.49 and 3.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ashford Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ashford Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that Ashford Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ashford Inc.’s rivals are 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Ashford Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Ashford Inc.’s rivals beat Ashford Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.