Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Contrasting side by side

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 47 0.32 N/A 3.29 10.44 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.72 N/A 0.82 24.29

Demonstrates Ashford Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Insight Select Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ashford Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Ashford Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ashford Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.5% and 42.51%. Ashford Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Insight Select Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats Insight Select Income Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.