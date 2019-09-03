Ashford Inc. (AINC) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 44 0.29 N/A 3.29 10.44 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.54 N/A 3.83 5.31

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ashford Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc. GAMCO Investors Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ashford Inc. is currently more expensive than GAMCO Investors Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ashford Inc. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, GAMCO Investors Inc. has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ashford Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.5% and 78.3%. Insiders owned 5.7% of Ashford Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while GAMCO Investors Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats GAMCO Investors Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.