Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 41 0.24 N/A 3.29 10.44 Evercore Inc. 87 1.58 N/A 8.17 10.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ashford Inc. and Evercore Inc. Evercore Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ashford Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Ashford Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evercore Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ashford Inc. and Evercore Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ashford Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Evercore Inc.’s beta is 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ashford Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Evercore Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Evercore Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ashford Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ashford Inc. and Evercore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Evercore Inc.’s average price target is $89, while its potential upside is 5.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ashford Inc. and Evercore Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.5% and 94.7%. Ashford Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Comparatively, 3.6% are Evercore Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance while Evercore Inc. has 20.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Evercore Inc. beats Ashford Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.