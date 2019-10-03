Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 25 0.00 2.15M 3.29 10.44 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ashford Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 8,736,286.06% 13.6% 2.5% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ashford Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors at 20.5% and 49.28% respectively. Ashford Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Comparatively, 0.06% are Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance while Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 7.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.